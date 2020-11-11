To the editor:
On this Veterans Day, I wanted to pass along a story about a friend of mine who served in the Army in World War II.
John Shannon and I worked together for 13 years at General Electric in Lynn before we retired. When my dad, Joseph Cote, a World War I veteran who served in France, passed away, John came to visit my home and attend the funeral.
Both John and his wife have passed on, but I told him that someday, I would tell his story about D-Day.
John was on a troop ship off the coast of Normandy when the D-Day battle was on. Assault troops were landing on the beaches but his unit was held in reserve. He recalls the gunfire being so loud for several days, they were worried about the outcome of the invasion but on the third day, they were ordered ashore to secure nearby beachheads.
A few days later, John and other troops were handed shovels and taken inland to an old brick church that looked empty. Next to the churchyard, there had been an outhouse and now there was a trench containing human waste.
John and his fellow soldiers began to fill the trench and had almost finished when a group of church people came out, some crying and asking many questions in French. John and his colleagues just finished patting down the crest of the trench and moved on.
A few days later, his unit went past the old church toward the gunfire and advancing German forces. Then, John said he noticed flowers covered the outhouse trench.
John was a machine gunner and was told to set up a defense on a lower road. The Germans came via a higher road, where many of John's friends were killed, but his unit stopped the advance.
Long after the war, John visited Normandy and went to the church, where a group of parishioners lead John outside to what turned to be the site of the trench many years before.
John told me, "I choked up, as it was surrounded by a white fence with a well-kept flower garden. I never told them what was there. I just told them, 'Merci, Merci.'"
Arthur J. Cote
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.