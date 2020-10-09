To the editor:
I've been recalling my memories of everyone and their feelings in August 1945, just before World War II in Europe ended, the fears, the anxiety, the emotions.
My memories didn't have words yet as at 8 years old I had little understanding of the politics. But I knew and felt when anyone expressed feelings and fears as they spoke.
This day was August 1945. I was in a summer cottage at Salisbury Beach with family, adult friends and my little sister. The AM radio was on (it was only AM at that time). A ballgame was on when all of a sudden it was announced clear and loud, "The war is over." Following that was the loudest hollering -- happiness mixed with tears, more than I ever heard or saw come from adults.
I'll never forget it -- ever -- for millions of deaths were caused by this war from 1939-45. Sadly, most of these friends and family have passed, but not the memories. So much horror turned to relief at that moment.
Looking out toward the surrounding cottages I saw everyone jumping for joy. I didn't fully understand it but I certainly felt the joy coming from everyone.
Practically a lifetime away, but little did I know of the strange future that was headed our way. Somehow most of us remain resilient and some vulnerable, but that doesn't lessen the pain. It only adds to our warehouse of feelings and now there are so many more to come, good and bad.
Joyce Corcoran
Newburyport
