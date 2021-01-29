To the editor:
This letter is in recognition of the Jan. 29 annual “March for Life” in Washington protesting the January 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.
After 48 years and 62 million children lost, abortion remains a divisive issue which still provokes intense debate and sharp disagreements among Americans. But what is not debatable are facts, rooted in science and study, showing the appalling harm abortion unleashes on society in general and women in particular. One of the deceits spread by the pro-abortion movement is that women are not harmed by abortions, that the procedure is comparable to the removal of a tonsil or appendix. But if true, why is there such demand for post-abortive support groups like “Rachel’s Vineyard”, WEBA and “Silent No More Awareness”? The answer lies in the fact that abortion represents a form of suicide; a part of a woman dies when her child’s life ends of her own volition.
What are the psychological risks to women who terminate their pregnancies? By every metric, women suffer terribly with increased anxiety, grief, guilt, shame, and loss of intimacy, alongside higher levels of suicide, substance abuse and depression.
In 1979, Fleetwood Mac released, “Sara” – Stevie Nicks’ ode to the events happening around the time of her relationship with the Eagles' Don Henley. She sang, “Sara, you're the poet in my heart, never change, and don’t you never stop…” Those lyrics are best clarified by Zoe Howe in her Nicks biography, who wrote, “’Sara’ was a special name for Stevie .... It was a name she loved to sing... There was a spiritual connection, almost commitment to this name… Stevie explained that, if she ever had a little girl, she would name her ‘Sara.'” Howe then added Henley’s corroboration, “…I believe to the best of my knowledge (Stevie) became pregnant by me, and she named the unborn kid Sara, and had an abortion and then wrote the song of the same name to the spirit of the aborted baby.” Howe continues, “…one can see from the lyrics how Don got there- “Now it’s gone, it doesn’t matter what for…there’s a heartbeat and it never really died”—a devastating decision such as this would explain the ‘passionate miserability’ gently washing over the whole song. Stevie… indicated there was more than one ‘lost child’ in her life.”
So, the next time you hear that abortion is safe, routine or without consequence, realize the decision to abort frequently leaves severe mental anguish and debilitating emotional turmoil in its wake. As Mother Teresa observed, “Abortion is profoundly anti-women. Three-quarters of its victims are women: Half the babies and all the mothers.”
And when “Sara” plays, remember the true pain and sorrow of abortion; a grieving woman haunted by her lost child’s invisible presence, and the heartbreaking void in her life no amount of fame or fortune can fulfill.
Scott Fallavollita
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.