To the editor:
Your recent “Our View” article “Adults must grow up about mental health of teens,” (Daily News of Newburyport, Feb. 24, 2023) was a shameful display of gaslighting linking tired political points to our childhood mental health crisis.
There is no epidemic of kids leaving suicide notes lamenting the inability of humanity from keeping the globe from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The editorial was correct to mention social media. Given the number of children dealing with divorce, another exacerbating area that is completely under the radar is negligence in the family court system, which has a shocking amount of capacity to destroy families and the mental well-being of children.
Every single entity associated with the court system is willfully ignorant on growing problems such as coercive control. In addition to passing coercive control-related bills, much greater sunshine is needed in general regarding the court system. Unacceptable levels of opaqueness is not limited to the Statehouse.
At a deeper level, though, the over-medicated status-quo path is not working and in the long run, making things worse. We as a society are eroding any sense of fundamental stability for children, whether it be obvious issues such as family, or smaller, but still impactful ways such as erasing long-standing tenets of language/communication.
The complete takeover of our lives by the soulless bureaucratic corporate mentality, which includes the close monitoring of absolutely everything we do.
Not being allowed to express emotions such as anger in a healthy way because of helicopter-style responses to all things. Loss of wonder, purpose, meaning of life (why am I here/why bother?). The inability to come to terms with personal trauma. These are the deeper trends that need to be explored further.
When you have a culture that constantly props up the fear gauge, guess what, you will produce anxiousness and depression. If you view kids as weak and broken victims, you will manifest broken, anxious and depressed kids. This goes for adults as well. We are living in an age of all victimhood all the time.
Yes, let’s acknowledge that there are things to be fearful about and the impact that personal trauma, both large and small, can have (and yes, even small trauma can manifest in negative ways to our health if ignored and not understood) but let’s view these traumatic and fearful things with a mindset of simple curiosity about why they exist, learn to recognize and acknowledge them in our lives, and then emphasize overcoming with strength, instead of solidifying the victim mentality.
TED SEMESNYEI
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.