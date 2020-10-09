To the editor:
My name is Kelly Atwood and I am a graduate of Pentucket High School’s Class of 2020.
I am so proud to have graduated in this unique year – whether it’s COVID-19, the fight to end racism or the crippling recession, my classmates and I are entering a world with far more challenges than usual.
With this in mind, I should mention that as an 18-year-old woman, this will be the first election that in which I will be able to vote.
The focus this year is almost entirely on the races for president, senator and member of Congress. However, it has been my experience that the most effective public servants are those serving on the state and local level.
The prime example of this effective local leadership can be seen in state Rep. Lenny Mirra. Lenny has served our community so effectively. He shows up at countless events in the seven towns he represents.
As a student, it was not uncommon to see Lenny walking the halls of Pentucket High school, speaking with students, faculty and administrators about the future of our school. Lenny showed up, and Lenny got results for my classmates and me.
He didn’t do this with reporters or cameras around; he did it because he cares. He sent his kids to Pentucket, he knows what the community is experiencing. He knows that it is his job to deliver funding and support to the schools — and he does.
It is probably no coincidence that after years of trial and error, the new Pentucket High School was approved just two years after Lenny took office.
This is my first election. I haven’t made up my mind on all the races just yet, but I do know one thing: I will proudly vote for Lenny Mirra for reelection.
He has been a leader that has made me proud, and I know that our community will benefit from his presence in the Statehouse for at least two more years.
Kelly Atwood
West Newbury
