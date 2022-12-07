To the editor:
Hate has no home here. It is a familiar refrain; we see the signs posted all around Newburyport.
But apparently, some measure of hate is allowed – I don’t know how else to describe some of the comments directed at a local group that calls themselves Citizens for Responsible Education.
CRE is a group of parents who are concerned about the quality and type of education that is taking place in our school system. They have good reason to be.
Recent nationwide test results show a three-year decline in test scores. Locally, only 54% of middle schoolers were proficient in math and 58% in reading. Some parents are concerned that “soft” topics like social emotional learning are taking the place of core subjects.
Prior to the recent election, a local candidate for state rep. referred to giving CRE a voice as “dangerous.” Think about that.
Parents who are concerned about what and how their children are being taught are dangerous? She further went on to compare them to a “white nationalist movement.” For those of us who have never met a white nationalist, they advocate for white supremacy.
I attended the recent education forum held by the Citizens for Responsible Education. My children have long since graduated; I have no personal stake in this nor am I a member.
But I’d read such conflicting articles in the local paper that I wanted to find out for myself what the controversy was about. By my count, there were over 200 concerned parents and grandparents in attendance – none of them appeared “dangerous.”
The very first person invited to speak was an African American gentleman who is the dean of multicultural education at The Governor’s Academy. He was greeted politely and respectfully. And while his views may have differed from many in the audience, it was clear he was sincere and many of his comments elicited applause.
Also speaking was an African American woman running for secretary of state. If this was some secretive white supremacist meeting, they must not have gotten the message. Everything I heard at the meeting revolved around the education of children.
Perhaps, a far more egregious example of hateful comments directed at this group appeared in this paper on Nov 23. In it, a reader as well as the editor of this paper attempted to link the horrendous shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub to Citizens for Responsible Education. The letter stated there was an undeniable link and went on to call out by name a member of CRE. Outrageous!
It is disturbing that people assume facts and jump to conclusions before any facts are known. Such as – the shooter does not identify as a male. Authorities have yet to determine the motive or if hate crimes will be charged.
The shooter’s father was a pornographic performer. The shooting was horrific and may yet be proven to be driven by hate but to use this as a platform to express hatred of a local group is despicable.
The editor proclaimed his outrage at the shooting and proceeded to write an entire article trashing the group, accusing them of being homophobic and attacking the gay community.
His main evidence of this a number of parents’ objections to an adult entertainer in drag hosting a youth group dance last summer. The comments I read on a local blog involved concern over the “sexualization of children” and were voiced by both gay and straight parents.
Disagreeing with someone does not automatically make them a racist homophobe.
The comments directed at the parents of CRE are just plain wrong and do not represent this community well. Maybe, it is time to throw way the “Hate has no home” signs and replace them with “Love thy neighbor,” even when we disagree with them.
ALLAN JASON
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.