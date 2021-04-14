To the editor:
As a retired physician, I have a concern about the COVID-19 vaccinations.
My wife and I each received two doses of the vaccine in Danvers, so I was there four times. I also see television coverage of the drive-up sites around the country where people get injected through their open car windows.
My concern is about people with very large, fatty arms. The high-volume sites are using standard-size syringes that are preloaded with vaccine.
It is visually clear to me that standard-size syringes cannot penetrate large, fatty arms to get to the muscle, as required. Muscle is more vascular than fat and allows the vaccine to mix with the body's immune system.
When I asked the nurse giving me the vaccine at Danvers how she deals with large arms, she said she presses harder. Wrong answer.
When I checked at the Stop & Shop in Amesbury pharmacy, and Newburyport Council on Aging, they said they use a longer-needle syringe for large arms. Correct answer.
I worry the people with larger arms due to fat (not muscle) at these high-volume injection sites think they are protected after two doses and act that way with their friends and families. The size of the syringe needs to be individualized to the size of the arm, just as we do with blood pressure cuffs.
I recommend that people with larger arms avoid the high-volume injection sites and patronize the pharmacies and lower-volume community sites to be more fully protected by the vaccines.
Michael Sandberg, M.D.
Newburyport
