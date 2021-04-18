To the editor:
I met Wendy Reed while I was a member of the Board of Selectmen in West Newbury. We were interviewing her with respect to her application to join the Action Cove Playground Committee. At the time, West Newbury was dealing with serious water issues. I was thrilled when I learned that an environmental engineering manager just walked through the door and volunteered her time. We declined her offer to join the Playground Committee and immediately asked her to serve on the Board of Water Commissioners, which she did. Since then, Wendy has volunteered incredible amounts of her time on a half dozen other committees and boards tasked with guiding the town in every conceivable way. Her experience and knowledge of the specific issues make her the perfect addition to our Select Board. That’s why I am casting my vote for her on May 3 and urge West Newbury voters to do the same.
Ann O’Sullivan
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.