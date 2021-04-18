To the editor:
We can’t think of a more qualified person to run for selectman in West Newbury on May 3rd than Wendy Reed. A 25-year resident of West Newbury, Wendy will bring an extraordinary amount of municipal experience to the position. She has served on seven boards and commissions in West Newbury, including the Board of Water Commissioners, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Commission, Open Space Committee, Board of Library Trustees, Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Group and the Planning Board. This experience has given Wendy depth and breadth about how our town works and the challenges it faces. She wants to create a new town master plan and address affordable housing, climate and disaster preparedness, fiscal management, preservation of our rural character and development of water resources and clean energy.
Wendy wants to get in front of these issues by working on a master plan with input from all committees and citizens. She is eminently qualified to be on our Board of Selectmen (recently renamed Select Board). Please vote for her on May 3 at the West Newbury Town Hall Annex or by mail-in ballot.
Jeanne and Steve Pucci
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.