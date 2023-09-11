To the editor:
It’s election season here in Newburyport and it is not often I get to endorse one of my former students.
I grew up here in Newburyport, graduated Newburyport High School in 1969, and then went on to a 33-year-career at Newburyport Public Schools as a teacher and coach. Most recently, I have been substitute teaching at our wonderful schools since I retired in 2009.
Reelecting Breanna Higgins for School Committee should be a top priority for everyone this fall. I couldn’t be prouder of Breanna, who I had at the Bresnahan School as a curious fourth-grader.
Breanna has made an immediate impact on the School Committee since her special election in October 2022. She is a former high school teacher who went on to get her master’s and doctorate in education and also did educational policy work at the National School Boards Association Center for Public Education. Breanna currently works for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as a targeted assistance manager.
She gets to work with districts all over the commonwealth. She sees what’s working in school districts and what’s not and she brings that level of expertise to the School Committee here in Newburyport.
At the School Committee, Breanna has jumped right in, asking the tough questions and looking at the data. We are losing a lot of years of experience on the School Committee this year and Newburyport can’t afford to lose Breanna’s voice and her expertise.
She also is incredibly invested in the quality of education with young kids that will be coming up through our school system in the coming years. We are so lucky to have her.
Please join me in voting for Breanna Higgins for School Committee on Sept. 19 and again on Nov. 7. Get out and vote.
NEIL REARDON
Newburyport
Editor’s note: The letter writer is the father of Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon.
