To the editor:
On Sept. 19, Newburyport voters will have an opportunity to select from a number of qualified candidates for School Committee to decide who will move forward to the final election in November. Each voter can vote for three candidates, and one of my votes will be for current School Committee member Breanna Higgins.
I have had the honor to serve alongside Breanna on the School Committee since she was elected in October of 2022 to fill a vacancy. During her time on the Committee, Breanna has contributed in a meaningful and effective way.
I have had the opportunity to work with her on the policy subcommittee as well as the Curriculum Instruction and Student Life Advisory Committee where she has provided valuable insight and perspective from her experience teaching, researching, and consulting for public education.
Above all, I have found Breanna to be passionate about supporting our public schools and, in particular, serving students from all backgrounds and at all levels of learning ability. She has been an advocate for reducing financial burdens on families and supporting low-income students.
She provides constructive and insightful guidance and challenges us continually to measure the district's progress toward providing an equitable, inclusive and high-quality learning experiences for all students.
As a parent of young children, Breanna also represents an important voice on the committee as someone who is personally vested in the future of our schools. As a fellow committee member, I appreciate that Breanna invests the time to prepare for meetings and ask informed questions.
She brings a level of experience and depth of knowledge about public schools generally and in Massachusetts in particular that are immensely beneficial to the committee and the community. In her year serving our community, Breanna has demonstrated that, if reelected, she will continue to make a positive contribution to the future success of our schools.
JULIET WALKER
Newburyport
Editor's note: Juliet Walker is on the Newburyport School Committee.
