To the editor:

The year 2020

March 12th was the date

Ominous threat overhung

Uncertain outcomes await.

Whispers of worry

Open talks of concern

The 13th of March

Our lives took a turn.

Schools have all closed

No cars on the road

Home for 2 weeks?

Doubtful, we're told.

Slowly in weeks

The sadness begins

Weeks into months

The life toll so grim.

Please do your part

The governor asks

For everyone's sake

Please wear a mask.

We forge ahead

A day at a time

Remote school is tough

Good WiFi is prime.

December arrives

A vaccine gives us hope

From a bottomless pit

Science threw us a rope.

Now we wait for

Our turn in the queue

To regain what was lost

Won't be easy to do.

Some day we'll emerge

One thing we should fret

Time fades our recall

Lest we never forget.

For one day we may hear

The whispers once more

We'll swiftly respond

Our actions rehearsed.

It's been a hard year

Half-staff flies our flag

But through the tunnel we see

Progress we've made.

The laughter of children

Masks over their faces

Resilience and humor

Our saving graces.

Sue Jankowski

Newbury

