To the editor:
The year 2020
March 12th was the date
Ominous threat overhung
Uncertain outcomes await.
Whispers of worry
Open talks of concern
The 13th of March
Our lives took a turn.
Schools have all closed
No cars on the road
Home for 2 weeks?
Doubtful, we're told.
Slowly in weeks
The sadness begins
Weeks into months
The life toll so grim.
Please do your part
The governor asks
For everyone's sake
Please wear a mask.
We forge ahead
A day at a time
Remote school is tough
Good WiFi is prime.
December arrives
A vaccine gives us hope
From a bottomless pit
Science threw us a rope.
Now we wait for
Our turn in the queue
To regain what was lost
Won't be easy to do.
Some day we'll emerge
One thing we should fret
Time fades our recall
Lest we never forget.
For one day we may hear
The whispers once more
We'll swiftly respond
Our actions rehearsed.
It's been a hard year
Half-staff flies our flag
But through the tunnel we see
Progress we've made.
The laughter of children
Masks over their faces
Resilience and humor
Our saving graces.
Sue Jankowski
Newbury
