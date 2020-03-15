To the editor:
Warren Russo should heed his own advice and “visit the public library to re-educate” himself. Were he to do so, he would learn that practically everything in his recent letter is false.
Statistically, it is a fact that more attacks are committed in the US by right wingers than any other group including Jihadi terrorists: August 2019 El Paso Texas; June 2015 Emanuel Church, Charlestown; October 2018 Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh, to name a few. While these attacks made the headlines, there are many incidents of harassment and violence against blacks, Jews, Muslims and other minorities which do not.
Right wing violence has a long and bloody history in the US mostly directed against black Americans. Trump rode to power on anti-immigrant and racist statements which he continues to make. Just last week four congressional Republicans voted against condemning mob lynching as a terrorist act. They were: Ted Yoho of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Mussie of Kentucky, and Justin Amash of Michigan. They were playing to the hate of their Republican base. Shame on them.
As for Russo’s claim that “the Democratic Party is the party of criminality and corruption,” once again the facts do not support this statement. In the 28 years the Democrats were in power prior to 2016 (Kennedy to Obama) three convictions and one prison sentence. In the 28 the Republicans were in power (Nixon to Bush) there were 126 indictments, 113 convictions and 39 prison sentences.
After only three years, Trump has earned a place in history, not only as the third president to be impeached, but as the most corrupt president in US history. The Mueller investigation alone produced eight convictions and 26 indictments.
A year ago today, the house passed HR1, The For The People Act. The Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, continues to block a vote on this legislation which is designed to restore ethics and transparency in government. Clearly there is a party of “criminality and corruption” but it is not the Democrats.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
