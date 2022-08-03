To the editor:
As founder of the Women in Action Huddle and the PEG Center for Art and Activism, I have had the privilege of interacting often with Parks Director Lise Reid.
I was first introduced to her, and our Parks Commission, through the Huddle’s Edible Avenue mentor, Jane Niebling, a former member of Friends of Newburyport Trees.
The Huddle helped create and now manages two plots along our Clipper City Rail Trail, and the PEG Center was recently granted permission to temporarily display two community-made murals called “Lost and Found,” created by more than 100 members of this community during the height of the pandemic, and produced with a grant from the Essex County Community Foundation.
Lise has been instrumental in advocating for and guiding each of our projects, which my organizations donate to our community for its enjoyment and education. Projects like ours and others throughout our parks also help to create opportunities for volunteers to engage in community service. Everybody wins.
Projects such as ours, Walt Thompson’s Butterfly Garden, and so many others in our parks and on our trails would be impossible without leadership specific to these endeavors. Lise has been that for so many of us.
Lise is a person in love with her job, and it shows. I often saw her along the trail with her team assessing maintenance issues and projects.
She answered every email promptly, took our requests seriously, and guided us along the many lines of protocol. She is interested and open and available. She is an active advocate for community ownership in our trails, and encourages those with ideas to take responsibility for projects when approved by the commission.
Lise and I had the opportunity to brainstorm on so many ideas, from providing an herb garden for our Afghan families to building a potential labyrinth on the trail. I called her with ideas and she helped me see the bigger picture, always.
Lise Reid stewards our outdoor spaces and provides valuable liaisons between city and citizen. She builds community and intercommunity relationships.
PAULA ESTEY
Newburyport
