To the editor:
“All politics is local” is a phrase most often attributed to the late former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas Phillip "Tip" O'Neill Jr.
In the spirit of this, we Greater Newburyport voters need to think long and hard about the most pressing local issue before us. The most pressing local issue is in fact what is happening nationally with the Trump presidency.
If we have any swing voters still on the fence, please listen to the taped interviews recently released between Donald Trump and Bob Woodward. Pay attention to Trump admitting he knew the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in early February but chose to withhold this information from the American public.
As the son of a World War II Navy combat veteran, I am especially disgusted with the disparaging things Trump has said publicly and privately about people who have served in the armed forces.
Assuming a large majority of Greater Newburyport people vote resoundingly for Biden, turn your attention to the local races and, in particular, Massachusetts state politics.
In driving through Essex County over the last several weeks, I have been very troubled to see Biden/Harris signs on the same lawns as signs for local Republicans running for office. Do people see the connection between Trump and his Republican Party?
If you are supporting Biden publicly with a lawn sign, do you really know how your local Republican candidate (whose sign is also on your yard) is going to vote?
I am challenging The Daily News to ask local Massachusetts state Republican Reps. Kelcourse and Mirra, as well as their opponents, to publicly state who they intend to vote for in the 2020 presidential election.
We know in 2016, Kelcourse chose to duck this question. Rep. Mirra did indeed declare publicly in 2016 he was voting for the Libertarian ticket of Johnson/Weld. We know Gov. Baker has been the most vocal about how he feels about Trump.
However, in this 2020 election, the bar has been raised. It is no longer sufficient for our Massachusetts Republican officeholders to simply not vote for Trump and write in some other name.
They must and we all must vote for Biden. As I have declared here in years past, I will be voting exclusively for Democrats up and down the ballot to maximize the impact of my vote. I urge all to do the same.
Call me tribal but I do not care. As a good friend of mine likes to say, “All Republicans have blood on their hands over Trump.” To be clear, I am not just simply voting to reject Trump.
Biden is very well-suited to heal and unite a very divided country. Democrats Amber Hewett and Christina Eckert both have very strong track records in supporting progressive causes impacting all of us, including great credentials on the environment.
Please join me in rejecting Trump and his Republican Party by voting only for Democrats in November.
Frank Moore
Newburyport
