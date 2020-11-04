To the editor:
While reading The Daily News and listening to WRKO radio one recent morning, I experienced a remarkable disconnect. The editorial page featured such a glowing endorsement of Joe Biden, I was almost moved to change parties.
Meanwhile, radio offered a quite different scenario, in marked contrast to the editorial lying in front of me.
News media in other parts of the world were covering the story of Hunter Biden's laptop full of incriminating emails and videos he abandoned at a Wilmington, Delaware, repair shop. Some reportedly show Joe Biden's involvement in international influence peddling, but except for The New York Post's Oct. 14 front-page story, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal, the biggest scandal in U.S. history is largely ignored here.
Copies of the hard drive files on the laptop have been distributed to law enforcement, and despite the usual claims of Russian meddling, John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence, reports no evidence whatsoever of foreign involvement. Additionally, former Navy officer Anthony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden's erstwhile business partner, has verified their authenticity.
Laptop emails reportedly indicate Hunter Biden had made a career of peddling his father's political influence, and was on payrolls in China, Ukraine and elsewhere. Since the multi-million dollar payoffs shared by father and son were laundered for years through fund transfers, no foreign income appears in Joe Biden's tax returns, allowing him to falsely claim he received no money from other countries.
Joe Biden is a lifelong liar who cheated his way through college and law school, and had to withdraw from a previous presidential run 30 years ago when his lifetime of cheating first became public. Even Johnny Carson joked about his lying on television, when Biden was claiming other people's speeches as his own.
Fortunately, The Wall Street Journal's Oct. 27 editorial pages presented the information of the day not found elsewhere in this country, where freedom of the press apparently includes the freedom to not print the biggest political scandal of all time.
Joe Biden, owned by China, is the real-life Manchurian candidate, and it is profoundly disturbing to see the rest of the world reading about the Biden crime family's long history of influence peddling and million-dollar payoffs, while so many dedicated Democrats remain blithely unaware.
They may emulate the three wise monkeys who "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," but turning a blind eye to the truth will not make it disappear.
Warren P. Russo
Plum Island
