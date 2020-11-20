To the editor:
City Council President Jared Eigerman opposes the purchase of property at 57 Low St. to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services (Daily News, commentary, Nov. 19).
After careful consideration, I happen to personally agree with at least so much of council President Eigerman’s opinion that this may not be the right time for the project to proceed.
Nonetheless, the unnecessarily pointed tone of the remarks seems to me to be unbecoming of a city councilor, let alone the council president, and warrants an apology to his targets.
Our city, particularly its families and young people, are tremendously fortunate to have the energetic leadership of NYS Director Andi Egmont and her talented team, as well as the nonprofit Friends of NYS led by volunteer Ashley Shwom.
Whether intended or not, it is difficult not to find council President Eigerman’s commentary demeaning, dismissive and sexist.
It seems to me that it was perfectly possible to make persuasive points opposing a new home for NYS without resorting to invective like “incredibly irresponsible,” “[n]aively,” and “a joke” to describe the efforts of those who have advocated for a new NYS home on Low Street.
Until the recent financial circumstances arising from the pandemic, Mayor Donna Holaday enthusiastically supported the project.
I hope that our City Council president will refrain from such harmful rhetoric in the future. I also hope that the council will vote to purchase the Low Street property for future city use at the well-below market rate $220,000 acquisition cost.
Daniel Spurling
Newburyport
