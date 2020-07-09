To the editor:
Let’s not forget that the most important objective of this election is the defeat of Donald Trump, and the return of some semblance of sanity. Everything else can wait.
There will be no social reform, and "Black Lives Matter" will be just a feel-good slogan until and if the Democrats get power. Black votes are what matter now.
If this election devolves into a matter of race and monument destruction, I believe we’ll just be turning off a lot of potential voters and miss the opportunity to attack Trump on other serious issues of incompetence, criminality and treason. These are the issues that will bring him down.
Racism is just playing into Trump’s sweet spot and allows him to rip and rant on the only thing he does well. It’s the red meat on which he and his bigots thrive.
We get just one more bite of the apple, and if we blow it, the country as well as our lives will be far worse off, maybe forever. We have already gotten a four-year preview of what’s to come.
I believe that the social issues can wait until being addressed more effectively after November. We can deal with Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and the Confederate flag later in a more hospitable environment.
There’s an old Arabic saying that warns, “The dogs bark but the caravan passes on." That to me is a legitimate warning, and we can’t let it happen.
Jack Flynn
Newburyport
