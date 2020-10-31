To the editor:
I feel I need to say this before Tuesday: Remember, the guy in the White House is continuing to allow hundreds of thousands of people to die without any plan in place to get the COVID virus under control in this country. He has lied about COVID testing and having enough PPE for health workers even though, at one point, some were wearing trash bags for protection because they couldn't get what they needed.
He has lied to the elderly at recent rallies and said that the virus is on its way out and that we'll have a vaccine in a matter of weeks when, in reality it is surging again at a dangerous rate and scientists and medical experts estimate possibly having a vaccine in place by mid-2021.
He has mimicked a person with disabilities. He has bragged about sexually assaulting women. He attacks and/or fires anyone who disagrees with him. He is not talking about any accomplishments but instead lies about and personally attacks his opponent and his opponent's family. He has threatened all through his tenure to repeal the ACA, which would leave millions of people without access to necessary health care.
He has called people in the military losers and suckers. He has told women in the suburbs that he is saving them from low-income people. He calls “Black Lives Matter” a hate group. This week, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, speaking for the administration, stated that some Black people are not successful because they just don't want to be.
He has repeatedly refused to condemn white supremacy terrorists in this country. His hateful speech has enabled people to be more open and active about their racism. He has taken immigrant children away from their parents at the border (not from coyotes as he claims) and now 500+ kids are abandoned there and may never be reunited with their parents (who have the legal right to seek asylum if they so choose). Some of these children include newborn infants taken from nursing mothers.
He has fabricated a fiction about voting fraud by mail-in ballot that has no basis in fact. Please value the privilege we have of voting in this country and please vote for human decency on Nov. 3.
Kathy Raywood
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.