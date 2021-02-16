To the editor:
I want to note the passing of my friend and our public servant Dave McFarlane. Dave was a resident of Plum Island and a Newburyport city councilor. The issue that brought him to public service was sewer and water on Plum Island. The problem is that the plots are so small that there cannot be adequate separation between well and septic lines. It was, and is, a matter of public health.
The solution was a contentious issue. Local building permits were issued allowing for modifications and improvements that, some contend, should have been denied under existing rules for separation of water and septic lines. The commonwealth through the state EPA proposed public water and sewer as the solution. The city agreed to this implementation.
The objections were many. Not foreseen were failures in design and implementation.
It is difficult to talk of Dave without talking about his service in this issue. I remember the time nearly two decades ago I was outside in my driveway stacking wood. Dave walked up and asked me if I would help look at the problem. He did that with many people. Dave learned to master the public forums where the problem was discussed. He did the work needed to be elected as Ward 1 city councilor. He brought others concerned into the public discussion.
In Newburyport many citizens step forward, not for personal gain, but for public service. Through Dave I know some of them: the mayor who negotiated the consent agreement, the Harvard grad who chaired the contentious sewer committee meetings, the civil engineer/sewer commissioner who contributed his understanding to the operation of the waste treatment plant, the lawyers who argued the city case, the reporter who followed the story, the mayor who cleaned up the problems of design and implementation of the system, and the water and sewer workers who worked in the most bitter cold and snow.
I don’t know them well, but because of Dave, I know their efforts. I often disagreed, as did Dave, but learned to respect and admire their commitment to public service. Most of all I respect Dave, and mourn his passing as a neighbor, friend, and public servant.
Dave was one of many who serve our city. He is one of the many who help our city survive and prosper.
George Succi
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.