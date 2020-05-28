To the editor:
I am writing to note the passing last week of JC Lockwood, a wonderful writer, colleague and friend.
As a member of our Newburyport theater community, and music community, I look back through the years I have lived here and I remember JC’s commitment to all the arts that thrive in our city and much more than that, his commitment to all of the artists whose performances and creations he wrote about and fostered.
We counted on JC to think about what we were up to and then write about it in a way that made clear the importance, as well as the meaning of our endeavors. Which is exactly what a critic is supposed to do. And in his writing, he showed that as well as a journalist, he, too, was an artist.
Playwrights like myself, and actors, and directors and musicians … all could count on JC He would often call me before a new play went up, ask me what few questions he had, and then let me talk. (I was not unusual in this respect. JC did the same for my wife, Penny Lazarus, before each of her singing performances, and so with many other performers.)
In the next issue of the Current, following his byline, we would find our rambling stories distilled, crystallized, and made fresh and amazingly interesting. JC got it, always.
It’s been a few years since JC was active in arts criticism here, so many of the more recent members of our community do not know of him or realize his contribution to the arts in Newburyport.
That is a shame, and if I can set the record straight, I feel I will be doing some good service in his memory. I miss JC and am glad to have been his friend.
Joshua Faigen
Newburyport
Editor's note: JC Lockwood worked in the design department of North of Boston Media Group, parent company of The Daily News.
