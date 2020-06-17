To the editor:
I found it fascinating reading the letters and opinions to the Newburyport Daily News in the June 11 issue of that paper.
The first notable submission was, by all indicators, a sardonic ball of Fox News cat hair that a local journalist coughed up and titled "Goodbye Joe."
In this submission was an elementary level five-point smear of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden (without source references).
And for good measure, the opinion writer suggested that the KKK was subsidized by the Democratic Party, that the Dems started the Civil War and instituted Jim Crow laws. I found this few minutes of reading depressing and sad.
Conversely, upon turning the page, I came across a gift of a letter titled, "Path toward mending our country."
With a lighter heart and an internal smile, I read (and promptly reread) an amazing letter quoting the illuminating words of President Lincoln in asking the people of this country to have malice toward none and charity for all during truly the darkest hours of our young nation in the 1860s.
The letter ended with a reminder that mending begins with simple daily acts of grace and charity. This was a beneficial and uplifting few minutes of reading. I will remember this letter fondly and I will dismiss the first letter as drivel.
Joseph Hanley
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.