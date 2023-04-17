To the editor:
Contractors deserve a significant amount of praise for the home renovations in the Newburyport area.
Many contractors provide cosmetic work along with updating electricity, plumbing, roofs, windows, structural problems and interior walls.
Most of these complete renovations can cost between $100,000 to $300,000 depending on the square footage and the amount of necessary repairs.
There is a lot of controversy in Newbury as to whether or not the community should construct a new Town Hall or renovate the existing property. Town Hall renovations are estimated to cost the taxpayers millions of dollars along with an increase in taxes.
If you can completely restore a large Federalist property in Newburyport with the estimated cost of between $100,000 to $300,000, why would it cost millions to renovate Town Hall? The Town Hall square footage is a fraction of the square footage found in a Federalist home or larger homes in the Newburyport area.
The same applies to the gym at the Brown School. Renovate the gym and make more use of empty classrooms for other activities.
We have to think of those who do not have lucrative incomes in this area, which also includes housing for municipal employees. Many families are forced to move from Newburyport due to the burden of increasing taxes.
LINDA PAULHUS
Plum Island
