To the editor:
In today's edition of The Daily News of Newburyport, state Rep. James Kelcourse stated that he did not support the impeachment of Donald Trump.
The article states that he believes that "instead of spending time removing the president with only a week left, Congress should focus on opening schools, getting people back to work and vaccinating them against the coronavirus."
What Mr. Kelcourse seems not to understand, is that while those things are very important, and can also be handled while the impeachment trial occurs in the Senate, that the president has committed grievous crimes against this country and that there need to be consequences to that.
Mr. Kelcourse might need a lesson in civics so that he also understands that, if impeached, Donald Trump will never again be able to run for federal office.
But, I fear, Mr. Kelcourse may know that all too well.
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
