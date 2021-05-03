To the editor: 

I am in agreement with Ed Anderson’s letter on April 26.

With the Low Street location off the table, Newburyport voters are being asked to participate in a survey to identify possible locations for the Newburyport Youth Services facility.

It would be helpful for us to have a detailed report on Newburyport Youth Services: specific programs offered, numbers and ages of youth participating, hours of use.

Hilde Champion

Newburyport

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you