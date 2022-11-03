To the editor:
I planned to stay out of the election fray this year. I know the people who write in support or in opposition to candidates, ballot questions and local issues are more skilled at presenting their points of view than I am.
However, I am compelled to write after witnessing the behavior of some Republican leaders in regards to the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi. To say I am shocked and appalled is an understatement.
The right wing media outlets wasted no time trying to twist what happened to Mr. Pelosi into one of their decades old talking points.Then when their tired petard failed to gin up the base to their satisfaction, they tried to tie the attempted murder to some sort of sex tryst gone awry.
As the public obtained more facts, it was apparent that the attempted murder was politically motivated.
If you listened to the few Republican "leaders" who spoke out against this senseless assault, they seemed to be talking with marbles in their mouths. Some played to their supporters with jokes and laughs. How classy, charitable, Christian and charming.
I don't expect much from one local Republican committee which supported the founder of a gay hate group in the primary. However, I do expect those Republicans who claim to be " good Republicans" to speak out.
To say that local Republicans are not connected to the national agenda is a cop out. Every single "good" Republican, I don't care what their status is, local candidate, local elected official, or political appointee, needs to speak out against the lies, conspiracy theories, and violence perpetrated against political opponents and their followers. The silence and indifference of these "good Republicans" is what has enabled these out of control right wing extremists to get as far as they have. The "good ones" abandoned the guardrails of a functional democracy.
The "what about" folks will try to point out that the left is just as bad. The FBI has stated emphatically that 80 percent of domestic terrorism is perpetrated by the right wing extremists. Read Politifact and FactCheck and see a convincing case for who the liars are. I rest my case.
The attempted murder of Paul Pelosi will surely be merely a footnote in history as the right wing extremists continue to plunder our elections, our media, our polling places, and every level of a functioning democracy as we once knew it. For "good Republicans" to continue to say as little as possible in order to keep the support of their constituencies is a travesty.
I was a teacher for many years. We taught the kids to stand up to bullies, troublemakers, liars etc. There were posters all over the schools promoting courage, honesty, character, and standing up for what is right. Right is not laughing and joking about an elderly man pummeled with a hammer.
I encourage the "good Republicans" to take a walk through any school in this state. Maybe they will be moved to decide that the kids need good role models who stand up for what is right and shout it from the roof tops. Maybe some will be moved to show us what a real patriot looks like.
MONIQUE GREILICH
Salisbury
