To the editor:
In my 10 years as a local journalist in three different states covering eight communities, I attended, and wrote countless stories about, planning board meetings deciding divisive issues like the Institution for Savings' expansion plans.
I came to appreciate the need for both the expedience and deliberation demanded to fairly represent the often conflicting interests of applicants and abutting communities.
Now, I am an abutter and I wish to offer the above resume to substantiate my charge the Newburyport Planning Board appears to be doing just half its job: overwhelmingly respecting applicant’s interests over community concerns.
As an abutter, my greatest concern has been further choking the city’s most congested streets. Rather than request a formal assessment of that congestion from the applicant, the board contents itself with a one-page, cut-and-paste excerpt from federal civil engineering guidelines submitted by the applicant’s engineer/marketeer.
Let me refer again to my experience when I say that’s not a traffic study, it’s an endorsement. Furthermore, as the community seeks an applicant explanation for insisting on this site over the 14 other branch locations it owns, the board focuses instead on veneers, roof lines and windows.
That is the only concession the community has been given: What was once half a Home Depot being wedged into the city’s most constricted neighborhood is now half a Christmas Tree Shop.
I was gob smacked when the applicant imperiously dismissed an all too tepid, but very doable board request to at least eliminate the vehicle egress onto those constricted streets.
Heaven forbid you actually pursue another community proposal that construction join all the other downtown businesses and occupy what is now green space facing the rest of the business community along State Street.
Imagine from a planning perspective the end result for the city as a whole if you added green space to that constricted neighborhood, instead of more cars and buildings. That’s true planning. Instead, what we’re seeing is capitulation.
Lastly, it's been suggested in these pages community opposition is limited to a handful of next-door neighbors.
I'm going to take a wild guess and say the roughly 40 residences affected by the project collectively pay about 20 times the $27,000 in taxes now levied on this property. We deserve to be taken seriously.
Tim Wacker
Newburyport
