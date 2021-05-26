To the editor:
On Saturday, May 15, the residents at the Village on Rolfes Lane, Newbury, were delightfully surprised by the A-OK Acts of Kindness Workshop under the direction of Stacey Fix.
This group consist of children from grades 3 to 12. They will and have been performing for seniors living alone, senior housing and putting smiles on faces that have not smiled during this pandemic year.
Each lady and/or gentleman was presented with a goodie bag, all prettily wrapped and filled with puzzles, games and a handmade greeting card made by a student.
People were singing, hands were clapping, feet were stomping, smiles on happy faces. Oh, the wonder of it all!
Our sincere thanks to Stacy and her workshop crew for a job well done.
Geri Buzzotta
Newbury
