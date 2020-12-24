To the editor:
The City of Newburyport recently adopted and published on the city’s website the Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan 2020.
This comprehensive document represents the multiyear effort of the mayor’s Resiliency Committee. It outlines climate change, the effect on coastal communities, flood risks to specific neighborhoods, our vulnerabilities to infrastructure and human health, and it offers recommendations for our community.
Three of the most vulnerable assets include the water we use for drinking and bathing, our wastewater treatment facility and the National Grid substation on Water Street.
Over the next decades, like all coastal communities, we will need to address the many vulnerabilities described in the document through detailed planning, broad-based funding efforts and work by many individuals, households and businesses.
Newburyport has a vital history of renewal and restoration. The community involvement and urban renewal efforts of the 1960s and 1970s were directly responsible for the renaissance of the city in the decades since. Likewise, if we make plans and engage in forward thinking about how to address the climate crisis over the coming years, we can maintain the beauty and desirability of our city.
Storm Surge is a volunteer-run community organization in Newburyport. It promotes science-based outreach and education to encourage area municipalities to prepare for the impacts of sea level rise, increasingly severe Atlantic Ocean storms and other effects of climate change.
We would like to acknowledge and thank the mayor and City Hall staff, the City Council, the Resiliency Committee and former Storm Surge Chairman Mike Morris for the work and dedication that it took to pull this plan together. We urge all residents and business people to review the plan and understand the risks to and resiliency planning needed to protect this place we love.
Some of the short-term actions outlined in the plan such as the berm to protect the wastewater treatment facility and modifications to the National Grid substation are already in process. Others need immediate action such as the protection of 75% of our public water supply, which is at risk of contamination due to overflow from the Merrimack River.
As a community, we will need to decide how to allocate scarce tax dollars and how to prioritize work.
We look forward to helping our community remain a vibrant and strong place for our homes and businesses in the coming years.
Ken Ayvazian, Bill Clary (Chair), Chris Czernik, Vern Ellis, Heather Lipp, Sheila Taintor, Sarah Tappan and Bob Young
Storm Surge Steering Committee
