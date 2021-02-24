To the editor:
I am often reminded of my good fortune to have landed in Newburyport, where I have lived for almost 40 years.
Such was the case Thursday evening, albeit with an ironic twist, as I listened to the presentation of Newburyport’s resiliency plan. Mayor Donna Holaday, Andy Port, David Chatfield, and the rest of the committee did an outstanding job of delineating the climate change hazards and vulnerabilities we face living in our coastal city.
Kudos and gratitude to everyone who has been part of the Herculean effort to gather and organize this important information.
I urge everyone to read the resiliency plan on the City of Newburyport’s website for a potent dose of reality. Then, I suggest telling your friends, relatives and neighbors to read the plan as well.
Perhaps, you might initiate conversations about how we can all contribute toward creating a safe, healthy environment in the face of threats such as flooding, erosion and an overabundance of unrecyclable trash.
The photos shown at Thursday night’s presentation offered a sobering warning that the dangers to our coastline are already manifesting right now, so the time to act is shorter than we might like to think.
David Chatfield called upon us all to “take a piece and work on it,” sound advice that must be heeded. In fact, it is urgent that each one of us act now to address the effects of climate change.
We each must commit to specific actions that may not always be convenient in the moment, but are necessary to ensure the future of our beloved city and the security of its inhabitants. If we continue to stick our heads in the sand, all will surely be washed out to sea.
Deborah Szabo
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.