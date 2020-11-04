To the editor:
Respect for the American flag has always been integral to who we are as Americans.
Back in my old school days, the class standing by our desks to pledge allegiance to the flag, never letting the flag touch the ground, always folding the flag in a tri-corner, with no red showing; the simple rules of how to care for the flag came as naturally as going to bed at night and waking up in the morning.
Fly the flag only from dawn until dusk unless lighted through the night. My favorite story about lighting the flag comes from a Daughter of the American Revolution who displayed a flag on her car.
When asked, 'What do you do at night? she replied, “I leave the lights on in the garage.” This is showing respect for the American flag “with liberty and justice for all.”
Americans have fought and died for the right to fly the flag in any way they choose whether in celebration of a national holiday or simply with humble pride, flown off the back of a pickup, lighted or not, worn as nationalist clothing, as a decorative architectural accessory or as a political statement, placed in reverence for fallen ones, draped over a returning casket.
So, if we defend the right of how and where to display the flag, why is there any reason to question, at the time of this national election, whether or not every American’s most fundamental right, the right to vote, will count?
How do our personal rights, such as how we as individuals choose to respect the American flag, square with “for which it stands,” American democracy, that each and every one of us has a vote, and that every vote must be counted?
Framed against this morning’s sunrise, an American flag dangles by a thread on a house nearby, spinning in the wind. “O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light/What so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming.”
How we exercise our right to display the American flag says a lot about how we show respect for our fellow Americans, and for those who have fought, and go on fighting to preserve American democracy.
And, I refuse to accept that respect for each other, with liberty and justice for all, was simply twilight’s last gleaming. But then, maybe I’m just old school.
C. Peter Erickson
Newbury
