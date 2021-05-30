To the editor:
May 29 was the date creating so much buzz in Massachusetts, promoting excitement and joy in everyone.
According to Gov. Baker's COVID recovery plan, this is the date that all restrictions are lifted in Massachusetts. The lifting results from new COVID cases dropping 89% across the country since January, and Massachusetts is leading the nation in vaccination count, with 75% of adults having at least one dose.
All businesses, including bars and nightclubs, can return to 100% capacity, and the number cap on events will be removed. These statistics are not only due to health improvement but our perseverance and care as community members and citizens.
However, even with these low numbers, COVID-19 is not gone forever. It is still prevalent in many countries, including India, which recently experienced a surge in cases. Because of our government and resources, we are on track to everyday living in the U.S. as long as we keep our efforts up.
The restrictions being eased include removing the mandatory mask mandate for those double vaccinated and leaving it up to independent businesses whether to require masks or not. Masks are still necessary for health facilities/hospitals and public transportation, buses, taxis, the subway and commuter rail.
As the restrictions get looser, the weather gets warmer, and friends can be closer, it’s good to reflect on how far we have come in a year and how hard this was for us. Illnesses impacted us all, whether we directly had it or neighbors and loved ones got sick or died.
In Massachusetts, there have been about 17,500 COVID-19 deaths. People lost family and friends, and had to miss out on their final days together. There is no getting that time back, and nothing can make that less devastating.
As a community, we need to take these losses seriously during this reopening stage. We all missed out on some part of our lives, whether it was a wedding, graduation or even just being united, so it is so nice and relieving to see regular life coming back onto the horizon.
As much as we can socialize, work and enjoy this summer, it is essential to remember as Newburyport community members that we support and respect everyone’s comfortability.
The comfortability zone is there to remind us that everyone has different health risks and family situations, so give people space, keep your hands clean, carry a mask around even if you are double vaccinated, and in general, use kindness and understanding. Wear it according to your zone and where you fall in it. Remember, it took us a year to get here.
Let’s appreciate the little things this summer while respecting each other. We made it Clippers.
Olivia Coletti
Newburyport
