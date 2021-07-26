To the editor:
I had an unpleasant interaction yesterday at Sandy Point.
A woman walked into the protected area of the beach, right past the huge posted signs stating no entry to that section because the piping plovers are nesting.
I asked if she knew this was a restricted area to which she belligerently asked if I was a ranger. I said I’m a volunteer, which I consider myself to be when speaking up for the environment. More words ensued, none of which are worth repeating.
The bottom line is we all have beautiful beaches to enjoy at Plum Island and Sandy Point, and plenty of room to do so even with the restrictions.
It takes so little effort to protect precious resources which are enjoyed by all.
I urge all visitors to respect the rules of this beautiful beach, and to speak up when others flagrantly, and selfishly, disregard them.
Kathleen Hunt
Townsend
