To the editor:
I am a clinical social worker in a large Boston hospital. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, life has not been and may never be the same.
Responding to the pandemic in the hospital has exposed an existential threat to humanity. There is a parallel threat occurring from the climate and ecological emergency.
Those of us on the front lines of the pandemic talk a lot about resilience in health and mental health care. One cannot speak about resilience without recognizing vulnerability, stress, fear, exhaustion, anger and grief, which we have all experienced in the past year.
Few talk about the link between COVID-19 and climate crisis. However, there is extensive and growing research linking climate and disease.
The American Psychological Association recognizes the devastating psychological and social impact of natural disasters, long-term climate change and the need to build resilience.
The Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan acknowledges the challenge of social change, which includes public perception. The plan cites Yale’s Climate Opinion project, in which two-thirds of Essex County respondents don’t believe they will be harmed by climate change.
Climate science exposes our vulnerability and many are overwhelmed by the impact of the pandemic. People don’t want to feel worse by facing the devastating reality of the climate and ecological emergency.
Working in a hospital throughout the pandemic has heightened my awareness of personal, collective and global vulnerability. From this awareness, authentic psychological resilience can begin and grow.
As a community, we can address the peril of the climate emergency with lessons learned from COVID-19. The time for wise and decisive action is now.
Andrea Angeline
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.