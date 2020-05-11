To the editor:
Tom Atwood wrote a letter to the editor published in The Daily News on May 7 which asserted "campaign inaccuracies and misrepresentations" on my part.
Tom Atwood’s assertion that his tax assessment was reduced because his basement flooded and was not repaired is interesting. His property record card indicates that his land valuation decreased by $21,200 between 2016 and 2018 and his building valuation increased by $6,700.
Do I need to point out that the basement is part of the building? There is also a note that on Jan. 31, 2017, a wetlands conservation restriction was recorded for his property, which probably drove the land valuation reduction.
This brings up an interesting point. Did you know that you might be able to apply for a wetlands conservation restriction and lower your real estate tax?
My belief is that all property owners should know as much about the fine points of the tax regulations as the town officials so they can make intelligent decisions about their tax liabilities.
Walt Burmeister
West Newbury
