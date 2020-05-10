To the editor:
To bike riders, and runners, I commend you on your continued attempts at keeping fit and enjoying our beautiful area during this terrible time.
However, today was the first day of Gov. Baker’s mandate that everyone wear a mask when in public and when unable to adhere to the distancing rules. I was walking today (wearing a mask) and was passed by a number of you riding and running without masks.
I understand how difficult it must be to expend that much energy while wearing a mask, but I also understand that, no matter how fit you are, you can be a harbinger of the coronavirus and can spread it to others or, God forbid, contract it yourself.
At best, you should be wearing a mask and maintaining a six-foot distance. At least, you should maintain the six-foot distance, crossing the road if necessary, to stay away from others who are also enjoying their time outside.
In order for all of us to come through this scourge as best we can, it will take all of us to follow the rules that have been set to keep us as safe and well as possible.
P.S: To the woman who was walking this morning, and was good enough to cross the road when she saw me headed her way, many thanks!
Meg Alfoni
Newbury
