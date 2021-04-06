To the editor:
A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter to this newspaper asking all concerned citizens to check the details of how (not "if" but how) rising sea levels will impact Newburyport, especially downtown.
Several of my friends have either "retired" to Newburyport or are thinking about living here. This makes one wonder what local real estate agents and sellers of homes and businesses disclose to potential buyers.
As a former real estate agent and current attorney, the clear facts of rising seas create hard ethical questions for current and future home and business sales in the Clipper City as well as in surrounding coastal towns.
Again, I urge everyone to look at coastal.climatecentral.org/map for various prognostications of what rising seas will do to your hometown and home or business.
This is especially true for local real estate agents and sellers who best not rely upon caveat emptor when enticing unknowing newcomers with the charms of Newburyport and other local coastal towns knowing that most of these "charms" will soon to be underwater at high tide.
Roger "Rusty" Chadwick Jr.
Boxford
