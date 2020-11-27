To the editor:
In response to Mike Cronan’s letter (Daily News, Oct. 21) regarding our meeting with the mayor in October, we, the students of Rebecca and Lynne’s RVCS classroom would like to explain our reasons why we think bringing our letters about Columbus Day to the mayor of Newburyport was educational and important.
“Call me old-fashioned, but I would have thought that curriculums at the second- and third-grade level would be more focused on teaching reading, writing and arithmetic rather than attempting to use young children as political pawns.”
We didn’t mean to offend anyone. That may have been what school was like for you, but not for us now.
Writing a letter helps us with our writing. It was our first time writing to an official. And this was good practice for the future. We worked really hard on the letters and we did multiple drafts in our very best handwriting.
Walking to City Hall was good exercise and will make us stronger!
Some people don’t know the whole story and we want people to know the whole story about how Columbus did horrible things to the Indigenous people, and so did many others, and now we know better.
And that is why we want to change the name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. The teachers did not use us as political pawns. We wanted to be political! They did not tell us that we had to do this. We chose to do it. We created the ideas of what to write.
We used skills of communication to write and deliver the letters, collaboration to figure out what to write, critical thinking, and citizenship by thinking about people who are not us, and what other people in the world are dealing with today.
The students of Rebecca Hamel and Lynne Taylor's PM Cohort
Grades 2-3
River Valley Charter School
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.