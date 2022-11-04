To the editor:
The Rotary Club of Newburyport would like to thank the participants, donors, volunteers and sponsors who made our Trivia Night 2022 another successful and fun event. Eighteen teams answered questions in a very lively competition. Proceeds from Newburyport Rotary Club events support local charitable organizations and provide $9,000 in college scholarships to seniors graduating from Newburyport High School and Triton Regional High School each year.
A big thank you to all our sponsors who helped make the night a success: Institution for Savings; Newburyport Bank; podiatrists Dr. DiResta and Dr. Angela Barnes; T.W. Excavating; the Natural Dog; Abraham’s Bagels; Kelly Taylor Rental; Arthur Page Insurance, Publishing Services; Newburyport Dental Associates; and Minuteman Press.
Thank you to Mark Audette of Giuseppe’s and the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry for providing gift cards for prizes. Thanks to Domino’s new owner, and Dianne’s Fine Desserts for the generous donations of pizza and dessert. In addition, we appreciate the support of The Daily News.
A huge thank you to our host, Jill Santopietro Panall, Jeopardy! alumna, for her hard work and dedication to providing good questions and their answers. Your efforts are the reason for the event success and fun.
And a special thanks to Jill Moran from NHS and the Interact students who enjoy volunteering at many community events: Lexi Hillger, Bella Gemme, Marta Buxbaum, Rourke Lee, and George Loomes. Their help is immeasurable.
Thank you to all the Rotary volunteers who worked behind the scenes for months and helped out on trivia night. Lastly, thank you to the Newburyport Elk’s Club for having us. See you all next year.
DAN HARTMAN
Rotary Club of
Newburyport president
