To the editor:
I thought I would bring some Massachusetts state law into the discussion about bike riding to Plum Island that was in the Opinion page piece by Jack Garvey.
To highlight a few excerpts from Massachusetts bicycle laws to educate drivers, as a bicyclist:
¢ You can use the full lane anywhere, anytime, and on any street, even if there is a bike lane.
¢ You can keep to the right when passing a motor vehicle moving in the travel lane and you can move to the front of an intersection at stoplights.
¢ No more than two bicycles can be operated side by side. On a roadway with more than one lane in the direction of travel, bicyclists riding side by side must stay in one lane and not unnecessarily restrict a passing vehicle’s ability to overtake you.
As well, as a motorist in the presence of bicycles:
¢ When passing a bicycle traveling in the same direction that is on your right, you must not return to the right until you have safely passed the overtaken bicycle.
¢ When passing a bicycle near an intersection or driveway where you want to turn right, you cannot turn unless you are at a safe distance from the bicyclist and you can make the turn at a reasonable and proper speed.
¢ If a lane is too narrow to pass a bicycle at a safe distance, be patient until you can safely use an adjacent lane or wait until it is safe to pass in the lane you share. (Chap. 89, Sec. 2) You should stay at least three feet away when passing.
¢ When turning left at an intersection or into an alley, private road or driveway, you must yield the right of way to a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, including a bicycle, if it is in the intersection or close enough to be an immediate hazard.
¢ Bicycles can legally ride to the right of motor vehicle traffic. The law says it is not a defense for a motorist causing a crash with a bicycle that the bicycle was to the right of other traffic.
¢ Be aware that bicyclists can ride two bicycles side by side. However, on a road with more than one lane in the direction of travel, they must stay in one lane.
¢ Be aware that bicyclists do not always have to signal turns. Bicyclists must signal their intent by either hand to stop or turn. However, the signal does not have to be continuous or be made at all if both hands are needed for the bicycle’s safe operation. (Chap. 85, Sec. 11B)
My personal rule of thumb is the Golden Rule. Which I translate when biking, be polite to drivers by staying far to the right, riding in a single file. When driving, be patient and remember saving 15 seconds is not worth endangering another person's life.
My advice to all, know the laws and your responsibilities, but more importantly, be excellent to one another.
James Brugger
Newburyport
