To the editor:
I was a spectator at the Clipper Relays in Maudslay Park last Saturday. It was a beautiful day. Coach Don Henniger and his assistants put on a fabulous race. Erin and Paul LaRosa and parent volunteers organized concessions to raise money for the program. There were 20 some-odd teams and hundreds of runners. Newburyport even did well, taking second and third place in the girls and boys events, respectively… but I witnessed something even greater than all that.
During the boys race, coming down the first hill, it was clear one runner from Beverly was having a hard time. He seemed to have some special needs. Another runner, a teammate who was just in front of him, turned back and said something like, “Come on so and so, you’ve got this. Just stay with me.” He slowed a step and the two went off together. At the finish, coming across the fields, the two were still together, and that same big-hearted young man again slowed a step and let his teammate chug past him to finish the race.
There were two races and many teams, and even teams within teams. There were many winners, but, to me, that young man was the grand champion of the day. We hear so much bad news and mean-spirited talk, but he gives me hope. He may be naturally kind, or he could have learned it from his family and/or his teachers, and for him and those people I am grateful. He, and they, made a difference.
Martin Daignault
Newburyport
