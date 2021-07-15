To the editor:
I have lived in beautiful Newburyport for about half a century and operated Zip Type printing here for 43 years, so my views of what our city needs may be of value or interest to others.
Our seacoast jewel of a city will shine even brighter with the guidance of an activist mayor -- a forward-thinking person who can make decisions and get things done efficiently.
I have known Warren P. Russo for more than 40 years, and can tell you that he is just such a person. A born leader and decision-maker, he has many good ideas for polishing this jewel, along with the talent, experience and energy to make it happen.
In fact, I was the one who advised him to run for the mayor's office, because I know that he is the best person for the job.
For at least a decade, waterfront park designs have come and gone, with various committees rejecting every proposal for one reason or another, and all we have to show for those efforts is a dirt parking lot.
Newburyport might have reaped a small fortune in property taxes by now, generated by residential and commercial properties ringing the waterfront park, stabilizing and perhaps lowering residential property taxes.
Plus, parking spaces leased to those nearby condominium residents might turn our convenient new garage into a profit center that benefits all of us.
Real municipal progress demands a mayor like Warren P. Russo who can bring new ideas to life. Rehashing the same issues for years reminds me of the definition of a camel as "a horse designed by a committee."
City leaders, for example, have talked about a hotel for the last 50 years and we still do not have one, while neighboring Amesbury has both a Hampton Inn and a Fairfield Inn.
Blessed by nature with abundant charm and an interesting history, beautiful Newburyport enjoys a fortunate seaside and riverfront location. The city's natural beauty would be enhanced, and the cost of living reduced, I believe, by a completed waterfront and a hotel of our own somewhere in town.
I am confident that as mayor, Warren P. Russo would use his extensive experience, education, expertise and energy to make Newburyport more beautiful than ever.
Russell Johnson
Newburyport
