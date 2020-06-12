To the editor:
I would most certainly fight to defend Warren Russo's right to free speech.
He is not the only person I know who has political points of view far different from my own. However, I think The Daily News should stop accepting Russo's "As I See It" columns.
Having these printed in your paper creates the impression that you are a far-right newspaper and, unless I am mistaken, I don't believe that you are. You run the risk of losing many subscribers if you continue to print columns written by him.
He can certainly express his biased opinions in a letter to the editor kept at less than 500 words and you can choose to print them or not.
In my opinion, Mr. Russo is not in any way representative of the city of Newburyport and as such should not be allowed to spread his vile opinions in our local paper.
Barbara Harrington
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.