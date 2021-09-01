To the editor:
Our city is ready for a change in leadership. We have all seen the slow progress being made in so many areas that concern us.
Warren Russo’s military career as a logistics officer puts him in the right place at the right time. We’ve known Warren for quite some time now and he shows great wisdom and insight into the problems that face us.
Not only is Warren Russo the only veteran in the mayor’s race, he is the only candidate with actual big-budget management experience. Russo is the mayor that Newburyport needs, especially now that the city’s budget is spending $65 million of our hard-earned money every year.
Plus, don’t we want our declining schools to get back into the top 20? Instead of social engineering and "critical race theory," why aren’t they providing the classical education that students need to succeed?
His innovative outlook from taxes to the waterfront park will make our city proud. And as a Plum Island resident, his concerns about protecting this location for its residents and also as a key tourist attraction will result in positive outcomes.
Warren’s ideas for positive growth in our city like promoting the construction of a hotel and increasing the tax base by encouraging more investments in the industrial park will result in a better city for all concerned.
We are confident that as a strong mayor, Warren Russo will make everything about Newburyport better than ever; from schools and sidewalks to streets and services for seniors.
We’re voting for Warren Russo on Sept. 21 and also on Nov. 2, as should everyone who loves our beautiful Newburyport!
Donald Belcourt
Suzanne Vincent
Plum Island
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.