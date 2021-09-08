To the editor:
I believe that my fellow veteran Warren Russo would make an outstanding mayor for Newburyport.
With a resume of accomplishments in his long, illustrious career, he is a breath of fresh air that transcends identity politics that has infected the soul of this city for far too long.
Personally, I’ve worked on my share of boards and committees over the years and my memories of the frustration I experienced linger to this day. The resistance to innovation and new ideas and the petty concerns over minutia made it near impossible to get anything done.
How tiresome it was to work with amateurs more obsessed with their own power and ego than striving to accomplish something substantive for their community. The "not invented here" syndrome was insidious. It doesn’t have to be this way for Newburyport.
You have a unique opportunity to elect a proven leader to take the helm. Warren is correct in understanding that private money is needed to save the waterfront.
You can’t just keep piling up the tax burden on the homeowner to beef up city infrastructure. Government panels don’t generate revenue and build capital.
Often, I pull into a handicapped parking spot to stroll along the boardwalk only to get out of the car and stand in a giant puddle, watching my New Balance sneakers fill with silt and water.
This parking lot is an eyesore and dodging the potholes looking for a parking space can be a challenge. It’s hard to believe this kind of anomaly exists in a place like historic Newburyport.
Yes, this is not a major deal in the bigger picture but it’s a sure sign that the precious waterfront cries out for a facelift. Elect Warren Russo for mayor.
The time for a true leader to bring innovation and a new spirit of pride to this great city is long overdue.
Richard Collins
Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.