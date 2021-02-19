To the editor:
The saddest news arrived today. We are a group of friends that have had a wonderful routine to gather around the piano table at Plum Island Coffee Roasters daily at 7 for more than 10 years.
Bruce Vogel and the staff greeted us by name and knew how we liked our orders. Special days were celebrated together in this lovely spot.
We followed the seasons watching the river and the work on the boats as they were hauled in and out. We knew the migration of birds and followed the jumping fish.
This is not just a place, it is our community. We were sustained by the knowledge friends could always be found in this place.
If we lose PICR as a meeting place, we will all be displaced. Mentally, it is too painful to contemplate.
Helen Pinsky
Newburyport
