To the editor:
Recently, my dear friend fell and tripped over the uneven sidewalk/curbing on our street, which involved an ambulance ride, a four-hour surgery on her broken wrist, and a painful and long recovery which got me thinking: Why, as residents and taxpayers, have we been waiting so long to have safe streets and sidewalks?
In fact, I have heard many residents say they’ve been waiting for years to have unsafe sidewalks/curbing around their homes fixed – one has been waiting 16 years.
I have often wondered why the sidewalk at Joppa along the seawall is still so uneven that many have almost twisted ankles or fell walking/jogging along that sidewalk, yet the ends were bricked up nicely, leaving it to appear as an unfinished project.
I think of our elderly neighbors at the James Steam Mill and their safety as they walk our sidewalks/streets, especially in the winter.
I am fully aware there is a multiyear, multiphased approach to getting our streets/sidewalks fixed and safe, and that certain grants/funding have specific criteria on how they can be used. But let’s not forget, “property taxes are the single largest revenue source for Newburyport,” according to the city’s Popular Annual Financial Report – not visitors or businesses.
The wait for safe streets/sidewalks has been excessively long while we have continued to see large amounts of funding throughout the years allocated toward the waterfront park; the parking garage which negatively impacted the abutters; the downtown area in general; and our pristine rail trail while our sidewalks/streets sit in peril for those who live here and visitors alike.
There are also numerous other parks in need of attention.
How much grass and benches are needed at the waterfront? Many people I have talked to, that are not from here, ask what else there is to do with the waterfront park as it looks very nice as it is.
Furthermore, why not spend the minimal amount of funding to upgrade the waterfront restrooms with the current building and forgo a visitor center, which is obsolete as most folks go online to plan their trips?
Keep in mind we have more apartments being built around the train station and an aging water/sewage infrastructure downtown. The population is increasing, resulting in more impact to current infrastructure and road/sidewalk usage, yet the sidewalks/streets haven’t even been fixed to keep the current population safe.
There are many budget items that could have been postponed or eliminated to better serve the entire community of Newburyport. When will the safety of Newburyport residents be a higher priority in the budget?
In the meantime, be sure to watch your step so that you don’t have a traumatic fall like my friend did.
KERRI GLYNN
Newburyport
