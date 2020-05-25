To the editor:
Who can we trust to make good health decisions? Who's ultimately responsible for the safety of our communities, families and selves?
We are, each one of us. Emergency public health orders from governments are winding down. That means we have to trust ourselves and our neighbors to keep each other healthy. This is the way things will be in the 2020s and beyond.
May a house of worship open its doors now? Yes. But here's the thing: People gather there to speak and sing. Those activities are great ways to spread this COVID-19 disease.
Should a church open its doors? That's up to church leaders now that government orders are winding down. Many local houses of worship have decided to wait. We're trusting their leaders to act in good faith, out of concern for our communities' health.
If a house of worship opens up, should you or I go? We need to trust our own judgment. Speaking for myself, if I looked in the door and saw an unmasked crowd singing at the top of their lungs, I would go home. I don't want to give the disease to anybody or get it myself.
The same is true of businesses. We need the eagle eyes of local boards of health to help keep workers safe. Ultimately, though, safety is up to our own judgment. We must look after our own and each other's health. Nobody else can. We'd all be wise to learn to do that well.
Oliver Jones
Newburyport
