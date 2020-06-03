To the editor:
The Salisbury Fire Department is excited to announce the implementation of a residential lockbox program.
This program is designed to give firefighters and police officers faster access to our seniors or disabled residents that might experience an emergency when they are unable to get to the door. These boxes reduce the risk of property damage incurred when responders have to force open doors.
More importantly, it saves time during an emergency which would be wasted attempting to gain access to an immobile patient locked in their residence.
A lockbox is a small, secure, metal box which is installed on a resident’s door or close to the door and contains a key to the home. The box is locked with a pass code that is filed at the police station that can only be accessed by the Salisbury Fire and Police departments.
The boxes are very safe and durable. These boxes will only be accessed in the event of an emergency. At no time will the box be accessed by anyone other than emergency responders.
Any resident interested in obtaining a lockbox should contact Capt. Andrew Murphy of the Salisbury Fire Department at 978-465-3631 or the Salisbury Senior Center at 978-462-2412. There is an application form that will be needed to be filled out and signed by the homeowner. The homeowner will need to have a spare key made.
How much does it cost? The Salisbury Fire Department has received a grant from the Department of Fire Service and the lockbox will be free while funds are available.
Andrew Murphy
Salisbury
