To the editor:
Salisbury Santa’s Helpers program, founded by Betty Cloonan over 30 years ago, has been revived and will be once again supporting the people of Salisbury this holiday season.
When news that the Santa’s Helper program didn’t happen in 2021 myself and fellow members of the community discussed the feasibility of bringing this great program back to our community. The discussion led to an unanimous yes and since last spring we have been working to build the basis for how to make it happen.
Less than a month ago we announced that Santa’s Helper was back. The immediate outpouring of support, to say the least, was amazing. Businesses that had participated in the past immediately reached right out to jump on board, toy donation boxes were requested and donations began to flow in instantly. Numerous individuals stepped up with donations of toys and/or money. We may not be a large charity by today’s standard, but we are a large presence at a very important time in a child’s life. I cannot think of a more thoughtful gift than imagining the face on a child as they see presents wrapped under the tree just for them and the excitement of opening them.
The outpouring from the community is what reminds me of why I have lived in Salisbury my entire life. I would like to thank all the businesses and individuals that have already come forth to support their fellow citizens. If you would like to assist our efforts please consider sending a donation to Salisbury Santa’s Helper, P.O. Box 5207, Salisbury, MA. 01952; dropping off new toys at select locations; or via Paypal on our website: www.salisburysantashelpers.com. If you know anyone that could benefit from a Santa’s helper please reach out at info@salisburysantashelpers.com.
Happy holidays to all.
E.J. DEAN
Salisbury Santa's Helpers
